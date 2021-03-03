Menu

Child injured after getting hit by truck in Omaha

A child was injured after getting hit by a truck near 103rd and Fort on Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 18:58:19-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A child was injured after getting hit by a truck near 103rd and Fort on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it appears that the child ran out in front of the truck while it was pulling out of T and M Car Wash around 3 p.m.

Police said the driver of the truck apparently couldn't see the child. A manager at the car wash told 3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson that the driver thought he hit a speed bump.

The driver was flagged down by witnesses and returned to the scene.

The child's injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

