Child Saving Institute to double space in midtown Omaha

OMAHA — Child Saving Institute hopes to begin construction this spring on a $46 million project expected to expand services and double its campus size at 45th and Dodge Streets.

Leaders of the 130-year-old CSI said the project, enabled by a capital campaign that’s about 60% to its goal, aims to address growing community needs and enhance day-to-day experiences of CSI’s kids, families and staff.

Child Saving Institute plans expansion of services and doubling of its midtown Omaha campus. (Courtesy of TACKarchitects)

More specifically, it will add an on-site mental health clinic, a new 16-bed emergency shelter for youth and new early childhood education classrooms. Within the early education space will be innovative services for preschoolers expelled from or unable to attend traditional school settings.

“CSI is excited to be closing out yet another year with hope. Hope for all children and families living in Omaha despite their current or past circumstances,” said Jaymes Sime, president and CEO.

The nonprofit CSI currently serves more than 2,500 children and families each year, offering early childhood education, therapy, foster care, parenting education and support, pediatric social work and emergency shelter. The expansion hopes to increase that reach to more than 3,000 children and families, said spokeswoman Chelsey Haas.

CSI’s existing building of 50,377 square feet is to grow by about 57,000 square feet to the east, she said, stretching toward Saddle Creek Road.

To the west, CSI has purchased land upon which a developer previously had proposed to build apartments. Haas said that area is to become additional parking for the growing CSI.

Working with CSI is TACKarchitects and Kiewit, as contractor.

Child Saving Institute expansion near 45th and Dodge Streets. Campus shown in white and yellow trim is to grow to the east, toward Saddle Creek Road shown on the right of this aerial shot. To the west is proposed expanded parking. To the north is Dodge Street. (Courtesy of TACKarchitects)

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.