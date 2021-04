OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday morning, just after 8:30 a.m., the Omaha Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle near Belle Ryan Elementary School.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

