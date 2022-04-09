Children's Hospital & Medical Center donates car seats to the Refugee Empowerment Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As Afghan families adjust to a new life in the U.S., one less thing they'll have to worry about is their child's safety on the road.

Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Injury Prevention Team unloaded a truck of 100 car seats and booster seats to families and kids served by the Refugee Empowerment Center.

It is a new custom for parents from Afghanistan to use these car seats.

"Based on their environment and culture, it's new for them. Back in our country, in Afghanistan, we never used the car seats but whenever the people moved here and they came here. We trained them actually how to use the car seats. We told them the benefit and safety of the car seats," Esmatullah Sultani, case manager for the Refugee Empowerment Center said.

Children's Hospital & Medical Center also offers in-person car seat checks for families.

