'Choose your adventure': Dozens of locations available to check out during Open Omaha this weekend

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Historical landmarks, hidden gems and interesting places will be available to check out across the metro for free this weekend during Open Omaha.

The annual event involves 60 locations across the metro area that will open up for people to check out.

One such spot is the Bregant House in Council Bluffs, you could call it the original tiny house.

The historic home has sat near downtown since 1912. Today, Preserving Council Bluffs maintains the home. It was built for Jean and Inez Bregant who were little people that needed a place that could accommodate their needs.

“Newspapers called it the dollhouse when it was built,” Richard Warner, president of Preserving Council Bluffs said. “They’d come expecting to have to crouch down to get through the doorways,”

The home can accommodate average-sized people, but it also features a lower fireplace mantle, light switches and plumbing fixtures.

Nestled between larger homes, The Bregant house makes up for its size with its history. The house is just one of dozens of interesting spots that can be toured during Open Omaha.

Executive Director Scott Dobbe said he’s excited to see places such as the La Vista City Centre, and Papillion City Hall, become part of the event.

“You can start wherever you want and choose your adventure,” Dobbe said.

Omaha By Design has created an app to help participants plan their own tour. It shows maps where users can see which venues are closest to them.

The goal is to showcase what every city in our metro area has to offer and give them the chance to shine.

“It's great to see the whole metro area being brought together as one entity like that,” Warner said.

Open Omaha runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, search “Open Omaha” to find the app. It’s available for download in any app store.

Learn more here: omahabydesign.org/openomaha

