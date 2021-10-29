Watch
Christian student group: U of Nebraska-Lincoln discriminated

Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 12:58:00-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Christian student group has sued the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, alleging that the school discriminated against the group's views when it denied a funding request to bring a Christian philosopher to campus as a guest speaker.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the federal lawsuit by the group Ratio Christi alleges that the university failed to fairly distribute money to students groups. The lawsuit says Ratio Christi requested $1,500 in January. The group wanted to bring in Robert Audi, who is currently a philosophy professor at the University of Notre Dame. The lawsuit says the student group still held its speaking event in April with funding from the organization and its members.

A university spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

