OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are several places in Omaha to recycle once-live Chrismas trees through Jan. 10:

Tranquility Park

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Orchard Park

F Street football field

Ta Ha Zouka Park

In Council Bluffs, Waste Collections provides pick-up of trees during the first full week of January.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.