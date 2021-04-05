Church celebrates hope for future on Easter Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether online or in-person, churches across the country welcomed guests to celebrate hope for new life on Easter Sunday.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson gives us a look inside King of Kings Church, which hosts one of the traditionally larger services, as churches adapt to safely worship during the pandemic.

“It's really for us the biggest day of the year because we’re just celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, who’s the centerpiece of all that we believe in," said executive director for King of Kings Julie Eesley.

Through four separate services spread across Saturday and Sunday, the church was able to welcome those wishing to celebrate Easter with them in a safe way.

“What we did, is we had people reserve seats so that we could socially distance," Eesley said. "We have fewer chairs in our worship center than we normally do. People are still wearing masks and then they’re sitting in their reserved spots, which are distanced from other families.”

Following a year that brought death and hardships for many, the church wanted to send the congregation away with a feeling of hope for the future.

“There is hope in Jesus, and really as we see spring and Easter coming, we just know that there’s a new life ahead," Eesley said. "So even for people who’ve experienced those kind of deep challenges, we’re just hoping that they’ll come out of this service with hope for new life.”

