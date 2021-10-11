Churches connect at Faith & Blue Weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha churches are doing their part to connect the Omaha Police Department (OPD) with their parishioners.

At Miller Park, churches like All Saints Episcopal Church partnered with OPD for National Faith & Blue Weekend, aimed to better understand badge-wearing men and women.

Police officers said they want to clear up any negative misconceptions people have about their profession.

"We've always tried to push the issue of let's communicate and work with one another so we can get a safer community," Officer James Mosby said.

Keith Winton from All Saints Episcopal Church wants to ease tensions in some fashion.

"To help smooth over places where our society has rough edges and creating bonds between the police and the people in the communities they work in, is something that's a natural fit for us," Winton said.

National Faith & Blue Weekend organizers represent every faith and law enforcement group in the country.

