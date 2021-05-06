Cinco de Mayo Omaha talks past, future of community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Cinco de Mayo Omaha is putting a pause on their in person celebrations until June, but they still wanted to shine a light on the Latinx community by inviting some noteworthy guests to talk about the community’s past and its future.

Carlos Gomes, CEO of the Kansas City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the business power the Hispanic community. He says Hispanics spend 1.7 trillion dollars a year in the u.S. And are 3x more likely to open up a business.

As the Latinx community grows, he says they need to be turning their attention to the next generation and lifting them up.

“What are we doing to prepare the leadership?" Gomes asked those tuning in. "It doesn’t mean we’re preparing them tomorrow for leadership. We can get our young people to lead today, and they are leading today in their schools and their colleges.”

And while the community is looking toward the future, they also want to preserve their history.

David Coronado of the Smithsonian Latino Center gave a presentation over the Molina Family Latino Gallery which is set to open next year.

“We are for the first time at a very national level through the Smithsonian telling the history of Latinos in the USA and sharing much of our culture," Coronado said.

The gallery will feature bilingual stories and present a USA history through a Latinx lens.

Cinco de Mayo Omaha says they are looking forward to bringing some of these ideas to the community here.

