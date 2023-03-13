Cirque du Soleil Corteo coming to Omaha in November; tickets go on sale March 20

OMAHA, Neb.(KMTV) — Cirque du Soleil Corteo will be taking the stage at the CHI Health Center in Omaha this November. There will be five total performances stretching over four days.

Tickets are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members on Monday at 10 a.m. For a free subscription, visit Club Cirque's website.

Tickets for the general public go on sale starting on March 20.

Performance Schedule



November 30th, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

December 1st, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

December 2nd, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

December 3rd, 2023, at 1 p.m.

