Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cirque du Soleil Corteo coming to Omaha in November; tickets go on sale March 20

CorteoPremiere2022
Maja Prgomet/Costumes : Dominique Lemieux
CorteoPremiere2022
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 12:37:24-04

OMAHA, Neb.(KMTV) — Cirque du Soleil Corteo will be taking the stage at the CHI Health Center in Omaha this November. There will be five total performances stretching over four days.

Tickets are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members on Monday at 10 a.m. For a free subscription, visit Club Cirque's website.

Tickets for the general public go on sale starting on March 20.

Performance Schedule

  • November 30th, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
  • December 1st, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
  • December 2nd, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • December 3rd, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018