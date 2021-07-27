City attorney: Middle of sidewalk may have been "least worst location" for 5G tower

OMAHA, Neb — There was an update from the city on the Verizon 5G tower that was placed in the middle of the sidewalk in an Aksarben neighborhood.

At the pre-council meeting for Omaha, city lawyers said there were limited options in placing the pole due to utility lines and radio frequency issues. Jennifer Taylor from the city attorney’s office said they may have not been able to reject the pole being placed in that spot because there could be 5G coverage gaps and, therefore, they needed to find the “least worst location.”

Councilmember Pete Festersen responded by saying they should have used common sense in not placing the pole in that spot.

