Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City attorney: Middle of sidewalk may have been "least worst location" for 5G tower

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Verizon 5G tower at 55th and Poppleton was placed in the center of the sidewalk
sidewalk_verizon_tower.JPG
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 15:18:17-04

OMAHA, Neb — There was an update from the city on the Verizon 5G tower that was placed in the middle of the sidewalk in an Aksarben neighborhood.

SEE ORIGINAL STORY: Pole installed in middle of sidewalk on 55th and Poppleton leaves neighbors frustrated

Pole installed in middle of sidewalk on 55th and Poppleton leaves neighbors frustrated

At the pre-council meeting for Omaha, city lawyers said there were limited options in placing the pole due to utility lines and radio frequency issues. Jennifer Taylor from the city attorney’s office said they may have not been able to reject the pole being placed in that spot because there could be 5G coverage gaps and, therefore, they needed to find the “least worst location.”

Councilmember Pete Festersen responded by saying they should have used common sense in not placing the pole in that spot.

3 News Now reporter Jon Kipper will have a report on the ongoing story tonight during the 6 p.m. newscast.

READ MORE: Questions remain after pole placed in Aksarben neighborhood sidewalk

Questions remain after pole placed on Omaha sidewalk

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018