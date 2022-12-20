City condemns Legacy Crossing Apartments leaving residents scrambling for a place to stay

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The week before Christmas folks should be thinking about things like travel plans for the holidays and last-minute gift shopping.

But that isn’t the case for the former residents of Legacy Crossing Apartments.

“I was at work and a neighbor of mine called and asked are you home? I said no and they said the fire marshalls came and we have to be out at 5 p.m. today. I'm like what?,” said Taylor Gresham, a former resident at Legacy Crossing who had lived there for three years.

On Monday the city announced that it was condemning Legacy Crossing.

The city said numerous ongoing code violations and recent fires have made the complex unsafe to live in.

The owners of the complex, which began foreclosure proceedings last Thursday, have indicated they will not renovate

“We got plumbing issues, just a lot of issues are going on. They said they remodeled it but evidently, they didn’t. Can’t get a garage or any of that,” said Anthony Elem, another resident at Legacy Crossing that has lived there for years.

While residents were told they could no longer stay there they weren’t left entirely out in the cold.

Heartland Family Services has booked hotel rooms for 14 days for residents who need a place to stay as well as gift cards for food.

Residents we spoke to said they knew it was a tough decision for the mayor to condemn the complex but they were grateful for the help.

“I can say that what she is doing and what she said is true. I commend her for doing that. There is a lot of stuff going on in here as far as mold and stuff like that, that can cause people to get sick,” said James Spears, another resident at Legacy Crossing.

By Monday night most of the residents at Legacy Crossing had removed what belongings they could, with many mattresses and larger pieces of furniture left by the dumpsters.

Gresham and her family were able to relocate to a hotel thanks to Heartland Family Services, but that didn’t do much to take the sting away from losing her home this close to Christmas.

“My house is decorated. I have my Christmas presents underneath the tree. This is where I come to after a long day of work, so this was my home. Any place outside of here outside of my name it's not my home. I have to go stay with somebody else. Me and my kids, we (are) getting out and it's days before Christmas, days. It is just crazy,” said Gresham.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.