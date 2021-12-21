City Council to vote on $49K settlement for driver hit by city firefighter in ambulance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Omaha City Council will be vote on a settlement of nearly $50,000 for the driver who was struck by a city ambulance, being driven by an Omaha firefighter.

Anthony Magett filed a lawsuit against the City of Omaha and firefighter David Roshone.

According to the complaint, in April of 2019, Roshone was driving an ambulance when he drove through a stop sign, hitting Magett’s vehicle.

Roshone says he was transporting a patient to the hospital at the time. He says he did stop at the stop sign but thought he was clear before turning.

Magett suffered injuries, leading to over $17,000 in hospital bills.

Tuesday the City Council will be voting on a $49,000 settlement.

The Omaha Fire Department told 3NewsNow Roshone is still employed with them.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.