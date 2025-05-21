City council votes on empty lot in central Omaha; could be turned into duplex or single family attached home

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha city council voted unanimously to allow a duplex to be built on this lot near 51st and Mason, but the catch is, it's previously been zoned for just one house, like the rest of the neighborhood. Some said they're on board with this to add more housing; others said it would only cause more congestion in the area.

Josiah Mobley and his roommate Caleb Delacruz have lived next to this empty lot near 51st and Mason since last summer. They're renters.

"The grass is all overgrown, there's a bunch of dandelions. The trees are finally getting taken care of. But, you can just tell it's been neglected for a long time," said Mobley.

Mobley said he's glad there will be change.

"It would be nice to have another building to look at instead of just long grass," he said.

City Council Member Danny Begley represents the neighborhood.

"We're having an infill in the urban core. That's what we desperately need for the housing shortage and I think this is meeting that need and requirement," said Begley.

But some are not on board on the potential development. Neighbors we talked to off camera say they're concerned that this would create more problems with parking and congestion along 51st.

One neighbor writing a letter to city council that says in part: "The shift from single-family to higher density housing could also introduce architectural and infrastructural changes that are inconsistent with existing homes."

This fear is similar to others we've heard from neighbors in Omaha who will see multi-family units built on what had been single lots near their homes.

But while homeowners fear for the future, the renters next door are excited to see what's coming.

"I think anything in that lot should be welcomed because I think it'll be good for people to live there," said Delacruz.

Begley tells us that it's up to the developer to make the decision on whether it should be a duplex or a single family attached home.

