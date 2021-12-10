City crews pre-treating roads ahead of Friday snow

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the potential for snow, City of Omaha crews are pre-treating the roads to keep them as drivable as possible.

Pre-treatment helps keep snow from piling up on the roads, preventing the need for plowing.

Doing as little snow plowing as possible could be more important than ever as the city faces a shortage of drivers.

"When we run into a situation where we have less staff ... we're fortunate to have the ability to go into other divisions of public works, so it could be our sewer division, traffic division or construction division and we can utilize employees in those areas to help us," said Bob Stubbe, public works director for the City of Omaha.

As of right now, the street division is still looking to fill appoximately 39 positions.

