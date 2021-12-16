City of Bellevue extends hours of tree dump following storm

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Bellevue announced that it will keep the dump for the disposal of tree debris open during daylight hours through Saturday.
Due to the tree damage that has been reported in different areas of the community, the City of Bellevue Publics Works Department will keep the City's Tree Dump off of Cedar Island Rd open through the end of the day on Saturday, December 18th. pic.twitter.com/bhzRZ8TW5e— City of Bellevue (@CityofBellevue) December 16, 2021
