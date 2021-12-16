Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Bellevue extends hours of tree dump following storm

Posted at 1:44 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 14:44:59-05

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Bellevue announced that it will keep the dump for the disposal of tree debris open during daylight hours through Saturday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018