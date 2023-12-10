City of Bellevue seeing public input on comprehensive, transportation plan

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The city of Bellevue announced an effort to create a comprehensive plan for the city, as well as a transportation plan. Before they can get started on both, they need your input.

Right now, Bellevue residents, business owners and stakholders can go online and fill out a survey, which asks questions about the city from a transportation standpoint, and an overall standpoint. It’s about 45 questions in total, and should take about 15 minutes to complete.

Survey takers have until January 28 to fill it out.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.