City of Bellevue seeks public input on master plan to improve parks

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue residents seem to enjoy the city’s parks, they say there isn’t a whole lot they’d change.

"They have a nice place to eat," said parkgoer Kadon Walker. "Nice playground for the kids,"

"They could put the satellite back in for a bathroom," Marvin Miller said. "Other than that they do a pretty good job."

City officials tell a different story however, Councilman Thomas Burns said some have shared that some of Bellevue's parks are in rough shape.

"If you go into Jewell park, there’s a whole playground portion that’s overgrown and the old playground equipment is still there, " Burns said. "It just becomes a danger."

Burns said these issues led the city to create a new master plan for the parks. An online survey is available now for residents to give their input on potential changes they’d like to see.

Burns added that public input will be a key factor in how the city will move forward with improvement plans.

"It’s really to get a broad look at every park in our city to really develop a game plan that’s based on your input as a citizen and what your needs are," Burns said.

The city's current survey is available online by clicking here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.