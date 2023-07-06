City of Kimballton in Iowa issues bottled water advisory

KIMBALLTON, Iowa (KMTV) — A press release from Iowa DNR announced a bottled water advisory has been issued for the city of Kimballton in Audubon County due to high levels of manganese in drinking water.

Read the press release below:

The city of Kimballton in Audubon County has issued a bottled water advisory for the community of 291 residents through August 1st.

Current construction of an upgraded water treatment plant has temporarily resulted in drinking water above the health advisory level for manganese at 1.77 mg/L.

Although manganese is a common, naturally-occurring mineral found in rocks, soil, groundwater, and surface water, the United States Environmental Protection Agency has developed a health advisory level for manganese in drinking water of 0.3 mg/L which is intended to be protective of lifetime exposure for the general population.

The US EPA recommends that infants up to 6 months of age should not be given water with manganese concentrations greater than 0.3 mg/L for more than a total of 10 days per year, nor should the water be used to make formula for more than ten days per year.

Please do not give the water to adults and children of any age. Adults, children, and infants who drink water containing manganese above the health advisory level may be associated with adverse health effects. Bottled water or an alternative source should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes.



Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled or other water low in manganese should be used for infants until further notice.

DO NOT BOIL THE WATER. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the manganese level. Excessive boiling can make the manganese more concentrated because manganese remains behind when the water evaporates.

Additional information about manganese can be found here: Manganese in Drinking Water Fact Sheet and Frequently Asked Questions [lnks.gd]

