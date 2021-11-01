Watch
City of La Vista hosts Halloween Safe Night

It's a drive-thru holiday event
Sunday afternoon at city hall, La Vista offered its Halloween Safe Night.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 01, 2021
LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Instead of a scary Halloween, the city of La Vista offered a "merry one."

Sunday afternoon at city hall, La Vista offered its Halloween Safe Night. To keep the event COVID-safe, it was a drive-thru event where staff offered bags of candy and popcorn.

Superheroes and princesses greeted the families. City staff members hope families find joy.

"I hope it brings a lot of smiles as you can see we get lines of cars going through here, we'll probably give out over 1200, 1300 bags of candy, so we have a lot of people going through and everybody's just smiling and happy to be here," said David Karlson, the Assistant Director of La Vista Parks & Recreation Department.

At the end of November, the city will host a Christmas tree lighting with a visit from Santa Claus.

