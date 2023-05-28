City of La Vista hosts Salute to Summer Festival

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of La Vista held a festival Saturday to kick off the unofficial start to summer.

The festival began at noon and featured a community cookout and a car show. There was also live music from local bands and games for the entire family.

The festival also partnered with the Love Our Vets Project, where people were able to assemble hygiene kits for the local non-profit Moving Veterans Forward.

"It's just important to celebrate the place that you live and La Vista is a special city, special community and it's important to celebrate that and mark that occasion at least once a year,” said City of La Vista Spokesperson, Mitch Beaumont.

The night also ended with a bang as it featured the metro's first-ever fireworks and drone show.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.