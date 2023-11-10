City of Norfolk brings the holiday spirit to downtown and River Pointe Square

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether it’s the chill in the air or the Christmas tree taking shape downtown the signs are clear, it’s the holiday season in Norfolk.

“We are putting lights on the trees and decorating in the median, we have our tree assembled as you can see behind me so we are really excited about that,” said PJ Evans, Assistant Director for Norfolks Park and Recreation department.

Stretching through the city’s downtown are poles adorned with garlands and the centerpiece, a 26-foot-tall Christmas tree, sits in River Pointe Square under the watchful eye of Johnny Carson bringing in holiday visitors from around the community and hopefully some folks from out of town as well.

“With the community events, it’s just happy. It’s great to see everyone come together and enjoy the lighting of the trees and just enjoying all of downtown Norfolk,” said Evans.

It's not just the city getting into the spirit of the season.

Christmas Trees can be seen in some shop windows, the coffee shop just put up its reindeer and at V’s Oddz and Endz, the Christmas items are already stacked on the shelves.

“It’s a great way of getting the community together. Winter brings a lot of depression, having that Christmas Spirit and Holiday Spirit it cheers us up. We already have our Holiday music playing,” said Elizabeth Vosburg, co-owner of V’z Oddz and Endz.

Elizabeth says the holidays usually come with an uptick in business, and she is hoping the city's efforts will help bring even more customers through her doors.

“This year they are really working hard, I know last year there was a lot of issues getting Christmas ready, so I know getting ready for Black Tuesday and downtown especially it's wonderful to have something that combines them together,” said Vosburg.

