City of Omaha and police union reach tentative agreement for wage increases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Officers Association (OPOA) has reached a tentative agreement with the city to raise salaries next year.

First-year officers would see a 15% salary increase while higher ranks such as sergeants, lieutenants and captains would see an 8% increase.

The current police union contract allows for a 3% increase for those ranks.

The new rates would mean a $9 million increase to the city's budget for police.

“We want to make this as attractive as we possibly can. And so a good salary makes a difference. Good working conditions make a huge difference too, and we want to provide all of those,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Stothert said that the last recruiting class had fewer applicants than expected and eliminating the first-year training wage makes Omaha Police more competitive in salary to other Nebraska cities' police forces.

