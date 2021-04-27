City of Omaha Arbor Day celebration event details released

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In honor of Arbor Day this Friday, the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department is holding a celebration and calling on volunteers to take part in a park cleanup event.

The cleanup event will be at Hillsborough Park, located at 4573 North 138th Street, from 9-10 a.m. If you’re interested in volunteering, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080545adac29a0f94-arbor to signup.

At 9:30, several speakers will address the celebration.

Expected speakers include:

The City of Omaha Forester

John Wynn Sr.

City Councilmember Aimee Melton

Mayor Jean Stothert

Mayor Stothert will read a special proclamation, commemorating the event — followed by a tree planting with help from children from Fullerton Elementary school.

