Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Omaha Celebrates America held at Memorial Park on Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
City of Omaha Celebrates America event held in Memorial Park
Posted at 10:08 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 11:18:40-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - After missing out last summer due to the pandemic, the City of Omaha Celebrates America concert took place Saturday.

For nearly three decades, the grass at Memorial Park gets covered with blankets to save spots for a free celebration full of live music, food, drinks, and a firework show to cap it off.

In order to get a good spot for the action, some people showed up Saturday morning.

“It's good to get here early. People don't like the heat but we're out here,” said attendee Serena George.

Organizers say planning begins on Monday for the 2022 event.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018