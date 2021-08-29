City of Omaha Celebrates America held at Memorial Park on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - After missing out last summer due to the pandemic, the City of Omaha Celebrates America concert took place Saturday.

For nearly three decades, the grass at Memorial Park gets covered with blankets to save spots for a free celebration full of live music, food, drinks, and a firework show to cap it off.

In order to get a good spot for the action, some people showed up Saturday morning.

“It's good to get here early. People don't like the heat but we're out here,” said attendee Serena George.

Organizers say planning begins on Monday for the 2022 event.

