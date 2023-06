OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While the holiday won’t be officially celebrated until Monday, the City of Omaha started its Juneteenth celebrations early, Saturday.

3 News Now stopped by the Juneteenth Parade to bring you the sights and sounds of Juneteenth celebrations here in Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.