City of Omaha delays solid waste collection Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha announced in a press release that solid waste collections are delayed for Thursday due to weather and safety concerns.

Read the press release below:

The Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division, announces that Solid Waste collections are being suspended on Thursday, December 15, 2022, due inclement weather and safety concerns.

Uncollected areas will be collected beginning Friday morning, along with the regular Friday collection area. Residents in Friday’s area are asked to make sure that their carts are set out by 6 AM for collection on Friday, December 16, 2022. FCC Environmental will have all collections completed by Saturday.

Residents should leave carts out and available for collection.

Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00PM on the rescheduled collection day.

Citizens may sign up for notifications in two ways—

E-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org.

The new solid waste app “Wasteline Omaha” available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

