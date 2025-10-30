Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Omaha employee is one of 5 arrested in sex trafficking bust

Charges include possession of child porn, and trying to teach a victim how to be a prostitute
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A City of Omaha accountant and four others were arrested and charged with sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. Omaha police announced the arrests following a months-long investigation. The Douglas County Attorney's office and Homeland Security assisted with the case.

Facing charges are: Amy M. Hicks, 39, Thomas Falcon, 62, Douglas Johnson, 54, Scott Nelson, 52, Steven Harper, 56.

A judge granted a request to seal the arrest affidavits in the case.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing said he learned of the investigation shortly after he was elected in May.

"As a former member of the Omaha Police Department and now the mayor, I understand how sacred the public trust is and how vital it is to fully investigate any crime, particularly those that may be committed by any city employee," he said in a statement.

Police provided the list of charges for each person arrested:

Thomas Falcon, 62:

  • Possession of child sexual abuse material
  • Pandering
  • Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking
  • Sex trafficking
  • Sex trafficking of a minor
  • Distribution of child sexual abuse material
  • Keeping a place of prostitution

Amy Hicks, 39:

  • Income tax evasion
  • Possession of child sexual abuse material
  • Pandering
  • Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking
  • Distribution of child sexual abuse material
  • Keeping a place of prostitution

Douglas Johnson, 54:

  • Possession of child sexual abuse material
  • Pandering
  • Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking

Scott Nelson, 52:

  • Possession of child sexual abuse material
  • Pandering
  • Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking
  • Manufacturing child sexual abuse material

Steven Harper, 56:

  • Keeping a place of prostitution
  • Aiding and abetting pandering

