City of Omaha employee is one of 5 arrested in sex trafficking bust

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A City of Omaha accountant and four others were arrested and charged with sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. Omaha police announced the arrests following a months-long investigation. The Douglas County Attorney's office and Homeland Security assisted with the case.
Facing charges are: Amy M. Hicks, 39, Thomas Falcon, 62, Douglas Johnson, 54, Scott Nelson, 52, Steven Harper, 56.
A judge granted a request to seal the arrest affidavits in the case.
Omaha Mayor John Ewing said he learned of the investigation shortly after he was elected in May.
"As a former member of the Omaha Police Department and now the mayor, I understand how sacred the public trust is and how vital it is to fully investigate any crime, particularly those that may be committed by any city employee," he said in a statement.
Police provided the list of charges for each person arrested:
Thomas Falcon, 62:
- Possession of child sexual abuse material
- Pandering
- Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking
- Sex trafficking
- Sex trafficking of a minor
- Distribution of child sexual abuse material
- Keeping a place of prostitution
Amy Hicks, 39:
- Income tax evasion
- Possession of child sexual abuse material
- Pandering
- Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking
- Distribution of child sexual abuse material
- Keeping a place of prostitution
Douglas Johnson, 54:
- Possession of child sexual abuse material
- Pandering
- Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking
Scott Nelson, 52:
- Possession of child sexual abuse material
- Pandering
- Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking
- Manufacturing child sexual abuse material
Steven Harper, 56:
- Keeping a place of prostitution
- Aiding and abetting pandering