City of Omaha introduces pre-approved home improvement plans to speed up approval process

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the City of Omaha said the city’s Planning and Permits and Inspections Division has introduced “five commonly submitted deck plans and two detached garage plans” to help expedite the approval process for homeowners looking to improve upon their property.

In addition to speeding up the approval process, the city also said the plans can help save property owners time and money.

After selecting a plan, applicants will be required to submit a site plan which shows the eventual build location of the deck or garage to make sure it complies with zoning requirements.

After completing an application, permits may be approved within a few days.

"We are always looking for ways to improve customer service," said Mayor Jean Stothert. "We strive to make every interaction with city government a good experience. This fast track permit process is an excellent example of responsive customer service."

Click here for available plans: https://permits.cityofomaha.org/pre-approved-plans

More about the program from the city’s release:

In 2020, the City issued 746 building permits for decks and 173 detached garage permits. Permit costs are based on the cost of labor and materials. For example, a permit fee of $126.62 would be charged for a $10,000 deck, and a permit fee of $147.20 would be charged for a $12,000 detached garage.

"The residential building code that regulates decks and detached garages has undergone significant changes in recent years in response to failures of these structures," said Anna Bespoyasny, Assistant Planning Director. "Now more than ever, decks are considered an extension of a homeowner's living space since people are spending more time outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important to permit these structures and have the appropriate inspections performed to confirm that they are constructed properly with appropriate anchoring and bracing. The permitting process also ensures that structures will be properly located, which can avoid disputes with neighbors."

The plans are code compliant and include a guide to help navigate the process.

Additional plans will be added to the site.

Original plans will still be reviewed through the normal plan review process, and approval can take up to four weeks.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.