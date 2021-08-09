City of Omaha Parks & Recreation is hosting a Back-to-School Food Drive

In a news release, the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said it is hosting a food drive in support of Food Bank for the Heartland.

Eleven Omaha recreation facilities will serve as drop-off sites for non-perishable food items during open hours of operation, beginning Monday, August 9 through Sunday, August 15.

According to Food Bank for the Heartland’s website, “One in five children in Nebraska and Western Iowa under the age of 18 is at risk for hunger.”

Matthew Kalcevich, Parks and Recreation Director said, “With programs and facilities throughout the city, Parks and Recreation is always looking to help the community in whatever way possible. This effort will hopefully make an impact for those who need support and continue to be a part of what we do in the future.”

Food drop-off boxes will be located near the front desk at every location. All non-perishable food items will be accepted. Food Bank for the Heartland is specifically asking for high-demand items such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, and canned tuna or chicken.

Below is a list of the 11 city facility food drop-off sites:

Adams Community Center – 3230 John Creighton Blvd.

A.V. Sorensen Community Center – 4808 Cass St.

Camelot Community Center – 9270 Cady Ave.

Common Ground Community Center – 1701 Veterans Dr.

Florence Community Center – 2920 Bondesson St

Harry A. Koch Trap & Skeet Range – 6802 Harrison St.

Koch Family Tennis Center – 12440 West Maple Road

Mockingbird Hills Community Center – 10242 Mockingbird Dr.

Montclair Community Center – 2304 S. 135th Ave

Motto McLean Ice Arena – 5015 South 45th St.

Saddlebrook Community Center – 14850 Laurel Ave.

