City of Omaha plans to widen 180th Street near Pacific; a pain point for residents and commuters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The city plans to make 180th a four-lane roadway divided by a median in the middle to improve safety. Many in the area say traffic during peak hours is dangerous and dreadful.

When asked about congestion at 180th and Pacific Streets, commuter Christine Brown's pained expression said it all.

"The further out I get, the worse it gets," Brown said.

Brown lives in the area and although she loves her job, she often dreads driving out along 180th Street.

"When I leave work, or when I get here in the morning, or even getting to work, is a safety issue," Brown said.

Mary Jo Merfeld has lived off of 180th for over a decade and agrees.

"It is very congested at the school when you are trying to make a left-hand turn," Merfeld said.

And she said the traffic has only gotten worse as the years have passed.

"Normally a lot of the congestion, what I see is, accidents, there is two or three accidents a week right here in front of spring ridge," Merfeld said.

Schools, businesses and even a grocery store create a lot of traffic buzz along 180th and cars line up at intersections during peak traffic hours.

Mary Jo said she hopes to see some change.

“I’d like to see less traffic, easier in and out of the neighborhood,” Merfeld said.

And that change could come in the next few years. The city has announced plans to make improvements along 180th between Arbor and Harney streets as well as on a section of Pacific Street.

John Stemple

“I think the improvements would be wonderful and well worth it,” Brown said.

Right now, the plans are still preliminary and construction is tentatively set to begin in 2025.

City of Omaha

“My tax dollars should go towards this,” Brown said.

There is discussion of other projects including improvements to things like storm sewers, sidewalks and ADA curb ramps.

The City of Omaha is hosting an open house on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Aloft Omaha West where community members can learn more about what is being planned.

