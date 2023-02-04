City of Omaha receives $34.3 million in federal funds for lead removal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha got a boost to help remove lead from homes.

The EPA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) presented the city with $34.3 million in federal funds.

HUD provided $4.4 million to help address lead-based paint in 160 housing units for low-income families.

And the EPA provided $29.9 million to remove exterior lead-based paint and lead-contaminated yards in the city's lead superfund site.

“We're all here today not just to celebrate and witness our check presentation, but also to demonstrate our collective commitment to finishing the work that we started here to help this community enjoy a healthier life,” said EPA Region 7 Deputy Administrator, Edward Chu.

This is a renewed seven-year agreement funded through the Omaha Lead Special Account Bankruptcy Settlement.

