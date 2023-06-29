City of Omaha releases Independence Day holiday waste collection schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha released its Independence Day holiday waste collection schedule.

Read the press release below:

The Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division, announces that the City’s solid waste collection contractor, FCC, will observe the INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.

There will be NO garbage or recyclable materials collection on Tuesday, July 4th. This will not affect collections on Monday, July 3rd. During the remainder of the week, July 5th through the 8th, all collection services will be delayed by one day due to the Independence Day Holiday.

Normal Tuesday materials should be set out for collection on Wednesday, and Wednesday materials set out on Thursday. Normal Thursday collections will be on Friday and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday, July 8th, 2023. Please remember to set out materials for collection no later than 6:00 a.m. on your collection day.

***Citizens are urged to use caution in the disposal of fireworks. Fireworks are not recyclable and should be disposed of only when safe to do so in the black lid garbage cart. Fireworks and their debris can remain hot and ignite long after their use. Replacement of carts damaged by fireworks or melted from hot fireworks is the responsibility of the resident***

Collections will return to the regular Monday through Friday schedule the week of July 10th through July 14th, 2023.

Omaha citizens may direct questions to the Environmental Quality Division Solid Waste information line at (402) 444-5238. An answering service can assist during evenings, weekends and holidays through the same number. Citizens may sign up for e-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org.

