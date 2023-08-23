City of Omaha solid waste collection to be delayed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha announced there will be delays in solid waste collections due to safety measures incorporated for employees because of the extreme heat.

Read the press release below:

The Public Works Department, Environmental Quality Division, announces that some residents may experience delays in Solid Waste collections. FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska is incorporating safety measures to protect their employees from the excessive heat such as additional cooling breaks which may result in some areas being collected the following day.

Residents are asked to make sure that carts are set out by 6 AM on the day of collection to ensure collection. If the cart is not collected on the designated day of collection, please leave it at the set-out location the following day. Residents also are advised to look towards the local news media for any updates.

Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00 PM on the scheduled collection day.

Citizens may sign up for notifications in two ways—



E-mail notification of impending solid waste collection holidays or service delays related to weather by going to join.wasteline.org.

The new solid waste app “Wasteline Omaha” available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

