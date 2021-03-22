City of Omaha voter registration and mail-in ballot deadline this Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you want to register to vote or request a mail-in ballot for Omaha’s upcoming primary election, you’ll need to do so soon. The deadline to apply for both items is this Friday.

According to a release from the Douglas County Election Commission, people will have until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26 to register or request a mail-in ballot.

“New City of Omaha residents or those who have moved must register to vote in person at the Douglas County Election Commission office this week if they wish to vote in the April 6, 2021 Primary Election,” stated Brian W. Kruse, Election Commissioner.

There are a number of situations that will require an in-person visit to handle:

In-person voter registration at the Election Commission office is the only option for voters to register for the first time

Re-registering at a new address

Changing political party affiliation

Making any other changes to their registrations for the April 6, 2021 Primary Election

The Douglas County Election Commission’s office is located at 12220 West Center Road in the Bel Air Plaza.

The election will be held on Tuesday, April 6.

Important information from the commission:

Requesting an Early Voting Ballot to be Mailed

Friday, March 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. is also the deadline to request an early voting ballot to be mailed. An application for an early voting ballot may be printed from the Election Commission website, https://www.votedouglascounty.com/ , or a voter may send a written request for an early voting ballot, including the election, their name, date of birth, phone number and/or email address, registered address, address where the ballot should be mailed, and their signature. Requests may be delivered to an official ballot drop box, mailed or delivered to 12220 W Center Road, Omaha, NE 68144, faxed to (402) 444-4181, or a clear picture or scan of the completed form may be emailed to earlyvoting@votedouglascounty.com. Early voting ballots may not be requested by telephone.



Early Voting In Person

Voters may vote in person at the Election Commission through Monday, April 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. or may have an agent pick up their ballot at the Election Commission until Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. As a convenience to voters, the Election Commission is offering additional office hours on Saturday, April 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Returning Early Voting Ballots

All early voting ballots must be received by the Douglas County Election Commission, either at its office or at one of the dropbox locations, by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.



The ballot drop box locations:

City/County Building: 1819 Farnam Street

South Omaha Library: 2808 Q Street

Charles B. Washington Library: 2868 Ames Avenue

Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam Street

Goodwill: 4805 N 72nd Street

Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street, Ralston

Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street

Milton R. Abrahams Library: 5111 N 90th Street

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road

Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W Maple Road

Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S 159th Avenue

Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific Street

Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Voters who have returned their early voting ballot may check its status (accepted or rejected) by visiting https://www.votedouglascounty.com/ . On the home page under Shortcuts, select “Vote Early By Mail” and then “Early Voting Ballot Status Check.” This will redirect you to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s voter check page. Voters must provide first name, last name, and county to match the voter registration, and click “Look Up.” If the ballot was rejected, the voter should call the Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) to learn if the issue may be resolved.



WE'VE MOVED! Our office moved in October 2019 to 12220 W Center Road in Omaha, and is located at the northwest corner of 120th and Center Streets in Bel Air Plaza, just northwest of Nobbies Parties. Click https://www.votedouglascounty.com/contact_us.aspx#map to view a map.



Douglas County Election Commission

12220 W Center Rd Omaha, NE 68144

Phone: (402) 444-VOTE [8683]

Fax: (402) 444-4181

