City of Papillion preps for snow

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials with the city of Papillion say they’re ready to go for the first major winter snow.

Communications manager Trenton Albers said all the equipment is working properly, and already have crews lined up to plow city streets for the upcoming snow, which is expected to accumulate around 3-8 inches in the area.

“We take a lot of pride in our snow removal, it’s our goal to plow all our streets, curb to curb, within eight hours of the storm's end,” said Albers.

The city is not pretreating its streets with brine due to expected frigid temperatures. But they will be putting down salt and sand.

Albers said to be prepared to be patient with the snowplows and to give them plenty of room when they’re on the streets.

He also said the first snow of the season is always a lesson for some drivers.

“Be careful on the roads, that’s the first thing, that first snow is usually the one that reminds people how to drive on the roads, stay clear of our plow trucks give us space, don't try and pass our plow drivers when they’re doing their jobs, be patient,” said Albers.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.