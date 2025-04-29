City officials meet with receiver to discuss plans for City View apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV learned that city leaders had a meeting Tuesday with the people now in control of the City View Apartments in downtown Omaha.

Mayor Stothert said she has questions for the receiver like what his plans are to secure the building, fix the code violations, what his timeline is and how fast he will get it done.

"We have bad landlords and bad owners, City View is another example now that we're dealing with, with an out-of-state owner," said Stothert.

The building was placed into receivership, which is a legal procedure to protect creditors.

This comes after documents filed in court show the building's Florida-based owners owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in mortgage payments and the building had significant mechanical and health issues.

Dajah Beard said inside common areas have mold, feces, and worse. The elevators are also out, making it hard for her to travel up eleven floors.

"I'm really depressed because my home conditions are not safe for my child and I to be there," said Beard.

Stothert said the fire marshal has not ordered the building to be evacuated because there are two stairways, which does not violate fire code.

She said it would cost up to a quarter million to fix the elevators.

"That's not up to the city to pay a quarter of a million dollars. It's up to the receiver or the owner," said Stothert.

She said the city's homeless coordinator is currently working on a plan in case City View needs to be evacuated. It's unclear when that determination would be made or what the details of the plan look like.

In the past, the city has offered temporary housing at community shelters and hotels.

Other residents think it's far too late to save the building.

"I hope they get it repaired for people that do actually continue to live here, but if not, tear it down, it's just so gross in there," said resident Sabrina Czech.

We reached out to the property owners of City View but have not heard back.

