City officials provide update on storm debris clean-up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For days, Assistant Public Works Director Austin Rowser said that almost 200 people have been out collecting debris from homes. He said the Monday morning rain didn’t delay the debris collection.

However, that wasn’t the case for the five debris drop-off sites across the city. Matt Kalcevich with Omaha Parks and Recreation said only two out of the five debris drop sites were open Monday, Hefflinger and Al Veys.

Kalcevich said he’ll have a decision for the public, Tuesday, on whether the additional three sites will be open.

"The original commitment was to keep those sites open through 7 pm on Wednesday," said Kalcevich. "So we’re assessing along with public works, what the need is, what the scope is, and how that might be extended or modified."

Kalcevich said over the past few days, several of the debris drop-off sites are getting close to capacity. As for the mulch, he says the city uses a lot of it internally, but is also figuring out different ways on what to do with it.

"We have some partners in town that will be helpful in partnering with their operation to provide to the community," said Kalcevich. "We’ll do some exchange for trees, so we have that arrangement."

Rowser reminded, Monday, that neighbors should know that tree limbs do not have to be cut or bundled, place debris as close to the curb as possible, and paper yard waste bags can be filled with tree debris only. That will be collected during the curbside pickup in your neighborhood.

"This has been a widespread citywide event. I think there are pockets here that are worse than others, but I couldn’t say one particular area," said Rowser.

Once the debris gets to the sites, the city uses a chipper to shred the debris into pieces. Rowser said there’s no set end date for the curbside debris collection, but it could go for a few more weeks.

To see a map of the storm damage clean up around the city, visit thislink.

