City plans to build soccer stadium downtown for Union Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a renewed effort to build a soccer stadium in downtown Omaha. The Union Omaha soccer club announced that it is partnering with the City of Omaha to build a 7,000-seat, open-air facility north of Charles Schwabb Stadium at 11th and Grace Street.

The club expects to begin construction in 2026 and finish the stadium by 2028. It says the venue will be the centerpiece of a 20-acre development that includes retail, shopping, and housing.

“This stadium and district aren’t just a venue, they’re a statement. They are a statement that Omaha is here to compete with any city, on any stage, and that we’re investing in our future, our identity, and the strength of our community, all in close partnership with City Hall,” said Gary Green, co-owner of Union Omaha and CEO of Alliance Sports.

Before construction can begin, the Omaha city council must approve separate items that will allow the city to: buy the land from Union Pacific, enter into an agreement to build the stadium, and sell the lot at 14th and Capitol Street to Union Pacific. That lot was the site of the railroad's former headquarters building.

“This is huge for Omaha,” said Omaha Mayor John Ewing. “The stadium and surrounding district would offer another reason to live, work and play downtown, strengthening our urban core. It will be an engine for jobs, housing, entertainment and urban living. It demonstrates what’s possible when public and private partners share a vision for growth that benefits the entire community.”

Current estimates provided by Union Omaha place the cost of the stadium at $114 million. That figure does not include the cost to build or improve infrastructure to support the new building. The club plans to apply for turnback tax funding from the State of Nebraska, and plans to ask for tax increment financing, some proceeds from the city occupation tax, along with possible requests for bonds or capital improvement funds.

