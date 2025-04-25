City View Apartments put into receivership; what happens next and what it means for residents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This is what Dajah Beard walks out to every day. She said elevators are broken, there's mold, and worse in the building common areas.

"I'm really depressed because my home conditions are not safe for my child and I to be there," said Beard.

A representative for the bank which took the property owners to court said that the building's mounting problems contributed to the decision to place the property in a receivership, which is a legal procedure that protects the interests of creditors.

According to court documents, the building's Florida-based owners borrowed over $16 million for a loan and owe just under $750,000 for taxes and insurance.

City Council Member Danny Begley said it's unknown what will happen next, but told me he wants to see the place fixed soon.

"We all want to get a safe environment for people to live and right now it's a grave concern for me. For the dignity of the people that live there, they deserve better," said Begley.

Meanwhile, residents like Sabrina Czech said it’s far too late to save the complex.

"I hope they get it repaired for people that do actually continue to live here, but if not, tear it down. It's just so gross in there," said Czech.

We also connected with Together Omaha, which offers assistance. It says it's monitoring the situation and is ready to step in to help people if needed.

For these residents, they hope change comes sooner rather than later.

"I just hope it will get better and things will get fixed," said Beard.

The representative for the bank tells us that there could be a potential for City View to be sold within the next six to twelve months.

The property management tells us that the receiver could be coming in to see the property as soon as Friday.

