Civil War Union veterans honored with new headstones in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — For about a century, several civil war veterans have laid in Council Bluffs with unmarked graves. That was the case until Saturday.

Thirty-five of the "Boys in Blue" that are buried around the Kinsman Monument in Council Bluff's Fairview Cemetery received a new military headstone.

Roy Linn and his wife Linda spent hundreds of hours researching to make this happen.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War say it took years to complete the project, but it was worth it.

“One of the Sons of the Union Veterans mandate says to make sure all veterans are marked and recognized. And that's why we're here because this is probably one of the most unmarked places we knew of,” said Michael Carr, Captain of Kinsman Camp Guard.

Those who were not able to be identified were also dedicated with a single group stone.

