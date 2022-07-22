OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People gathered at Memorial Park throughout the day on Friday, in preparation for the "Omaha Celebrates America" concert and were ready to enjoy acts like Da Crabby Blues Band, Dave Mason and Sheryl Crow.

Bruce Swett and Jerry Wissing have been showing up to these concerts for 20 years. They showed up before the sun rose to get prime seating.

"4 (a.m.), set the alarm, come out here, get your car all ready to go with the stuff out on it and we're finished — ready to go for the night," Wissing said.

Couples like Natalie Lynch and Reuben Daniel are rebooting a tradition. As a child, Lynch was a frequent concertgoer. Now, she's rekindling that childlike wonder with Daniel.

"We were joking with our neighbors, we're like, 'We are definitely getting a little older because now the musical acts are like, wow this will be great!' I remember being a kid being like, 'I don't know who that is,'" Lynch said.

Al and Katie Torres love Sheryl Crow. They moved to Nebraska from California three years ago. It's their first time here and they used to live across the street from a park that also threw concerts.

"Those cover band kind of concerts, that type of deal, but Sheryl Crow? That's huge," they said.

That's a sentiment shared widely.

"It's gonna be a lot of fun. Great city for Omaha to do something like this and everything else they do," Swett said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.