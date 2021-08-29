Clair Memorial United Methodist Church hosts back to school bash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The parking lot at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church in North Omaha was full of free resources to meet the needs of the community on Saturday.

All were welcome to come grab a hot lunch, pick up school supplies, play some games, and take home bread and sweets.

There were also free hygiene packs for females, clothes people could take home, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, and a chance to be screened for asthma.

There was also an infectious disease doctor from Omaha Children's Hospital and Medical Center there to answer any questions.

Pastor Portia Cavitt of Clair Memorial United Methodist Church said they have events like this at least three times a year and the next one will be around Christmas time.

