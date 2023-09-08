Clarinda school bus crash north of Tabor Thursday night, no serious injuries

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa State Patrol and the Mills County Sheriff's Office responded to a school bus crash on U.S. Highway 275 to the north of Tabor, Iowa on Thursday at 8:45 p.m.

The state patrol report has no injuries listed.

The bus belonged to the Clarinda Community School District and 14 students, who were being transported from a sporting event, were in the bus at the time of the crash.

The report taken by an Iowa state trooper states that the school bus approached a parked tow truck, which was performing a tow.

The tow truck had its warning lights on, according to the report. The right front tire of the bus made contact with the left rear corner of the tow truck's flatbed, which caused the bus to cross the center line and roll into a ditch.

The tow truck drove away from the scene and the school bus was towed.

