Class gives K9 officers more medical training

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Local and out-of-state officers were in Council Bluffs Thursday for a K9 medic class.

Led by Iron Dog K9 International, it's a chance for the officers to be trained on different scenarios they might face, including what to do in case a K9 is seriously injured in the line of duty.

"They are actually placed in scenarios where they have to care for their dog for situations like heat stroke, a gunshot wound, a stabbing—any type of injury that they might incur when they're in the field. They're placed in these type of scenarios so that they can be prepared for it when it happens in real life," said Mitzi Nash with Iron Dog K9 International.

Law enforcement from Missouri and the border patrol were also at Thursday's class.

