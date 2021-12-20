Classic Rock 105.9 Radiothon smashed previous year's donation record to Make-A-Wish Nebraska by $30K

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A growing number of area Make-A-Wish kids will get to live out their dreams, thanks to the generosity of many locals last week.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson brought live reports from the Classic Rock 105.9 Radiothon Friday at the Scheels in Village Pointe.

The event raised money to directly benefit Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

Organizers called the response remarkable and talked about how much the event meant to the organization and the community.

"It's just so amazing to reconnect with everybody and hear their stories, but then when we have our donors and community stepping up to not only meeting our goal but blowing it out of the water, it's just an amazing day and we are getting so many wishes granted today," said Brigette Young, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

Last year the event set a record by raising $120,000.

This year, it smashed that record, bringing in more than $150,000 by Friday afternoon.

All of the money stays in Nebraska.

KMTV was a proud sponsor of the Radiothon event.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.