Classic Rock Omaha radio station 105.9 raises money for Make-a-Wish Nebraska

Money raised helps grant the wishes of Nebraska kids facing life-threatening medical conditions. This is the 17th year for it.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 19:34:51-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A special day in Omaha. Friday was the annual Make-a-wish radiothon with Classic Rock 105.9.

KMTV is proud to be a sponsor because the money raised helps grant the wishes of Nebraska kids facing life-threatening medical conditions. This is the 17th year for it.

3 News Now swung by Scheel's Friday afternoon to hear from organizers.

"These are critically ill children throughout Nebraska that are receiving a wish,” said Linda Hogrefet, vice president and CDO of Make-A-Wish Nebraska. “And the money raised today will help those wishes come true.”

