Clean up on I-80: Nebraska State Patrol responds to avocado spill Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a messy scene on Monday.

Troopers responded to a crash in which a truck had spilled a large number of avocados that were then mashed into I-80 in Lincoln.

"Troopers unfortunately don’t carry tortilla chips for interstate guacamole accidents," said NSP in a social media post.

Except for some disappointed guacamole connoisseurs, there were no injuries reported.

