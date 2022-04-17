Clearing dirt and debris: Benson Neighborhood Association holds cleanup at Benson Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It may have been a chilly Saturday morning, but that didn't stop a few volunteers from coming together to clean up Benson Park.

The Benson Neighborhood Association teamed up with the group Conservation Nebraska to hold the clean-up.

Volunteers cleared dirt and debris, which they say likely have been kicked around by strong winds.

Liz Maldenhauer, President of the Benson Neighborhood Association said the cleanup leaves her with a strong sense of pride.

"I want it to be fantastic not just for me, my family, my friends but also everybody in the neighborhood. That's very important to me," said Maldenhauer. "Benson's a fantastic place and I really want people to enjoy it."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.